Local mask mandates in Georgia | What you need to know

Several cities in the state have ignored Gov. Kemp and are mandating mask use. Here's what the rules are in each of those areas.

ATLANTA — Several cities across Georgia have taken a step beyond Gov. Brian Kemp's recommendation regarding masks and started to require mask use to protect citizens from the spread of COVID-19.

But with each municipality taking on the task of regulating mask use within their borders, the individual requirements are slightly different in each area.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has continuously asked Gov. Kemp to mandate masks in Atlanta in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, but, she said he has "refused."

Savannah took the step first on June 30, when that city's mayor signed an executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces within the city of Savannah.

In metro Atlanta, similar orders have been enacted in Athens-Clarke County, Brookhaven, Doraville, East Point and the city of Atlanta.

We will keep track of the particular rules and regulations from each municipality as they are issued on this page:

Atlanta

On Wednesday evening, Bottoms signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency requiring mask use by everyone inside the city limits of Atlanta.

Bottoms said COVID-19 is "wreaking havoc" in the city. In a statement announcing the order, Bottoms wrote that the measure would help slow the spread of the virus in Atlanta.

Her order stepped over and above the governor's previous relaxation of his public health emergency orders regarding public gatherings within the city limits and bans gatherings of more than 10 people on city property.

Bottoms' order says that anyone inside commercial establishments or public spaces in which proper social distancing is not possible is required to wear a face covering. Her order also applies to all people flying into and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Exceptions to the order include those under the age of 10, anyone with a medical condition or disability, and anyone inside their personal vehicle. There are also exceptions for those engaging in services that require the temporary removal of masks, such as surveillance screenings personal care services and the like.

"Public health experts overwhelmingly agree that wearing a face-covering helps," she said, echoing her statements from earlier.

"We will never be able to reopen our schools and our economy if we don't take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders to make sure that people aren't exposed to this virus," she said on MSNBC.

Code enforcement officers will be authorized to enforce the mandate. Penalties for violations could include a citation, or, in strict enforcement, an arrest. If convicted, the sentence could include up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Athens-Clarke County

A new mandate went into effect on Thursday, July 9, in Athens-Clarke County, requiring residents and visitors to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth in any public place outside of a person's home or vehicle -- and when social distancing is not allowed.

This includes anyone entering any commercial establishment, like restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and the like.

The reqruirement does not include religious establishments, though use there is strongly recommended.

The mandate does not apply to those under the age of 10 or anyone who has an underlying health condition.

There are also exceptions for when a person is eating, drinking, smoking or when use of a mask would prevent the receipt of personal services.

Violators would be given notice by police or code enforcement officers and could face a fine of $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense, $100 for a third offense and beyond.

Brookhaven

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst signed an executive order on Thursday, July 9, which requires the use of face masks for everyone entering commercial establishements in the city.

The executive order requires employees of all restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies to wear a face mask while at work.

Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face mask for any reason should not go into public spaces. Anyone who fails to comply with the order is subject to a fine of not more than $500.

Doraville

According to a news release from Doraville city officials, a new ordinance will be introduced at a meeting on Monday, July 13, requiring the use of face masks in public.

The ordinance is expected to cover all public spaces, including grocery stores, restaurants and city facilities.

However, the ordinance will not cover places of worship, though the city's press release says "the use of masks remains highly encouraged there as well."

Additional exceptions include inside a car, participating in outdoor activities at a distance, and "when wearing a mask would cause or exaggerate an existing health condition."

“Masks are the most effective tool we all have to prevent the spread of coronavirus and mandating their use indoors will help us get this public health emergency under control more quickly with the least impact on people’s day-to-day lives," Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement. "This ordinance will allow businesses and government to continue operating while keeping our citizens, visitors, and workers as safe as possible. In the meantime, I would encourage everyone to proactively wear their masks and am grateful to those already doing so.”

According to Geierman, COVID-19 cases have tripled in the city's zip codes since May 19.

East Point

A new ordinance went into effect in East Point on Thursday, July 9, requiring the use of facial coverings or face masks in commercial establishments, restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores and pharmacies.

All establishments subject to the ordinance must post a sign in a clearly visible location near the front entrance notifying the public that per the ordinance, use of a face mask or facial covering is required and that violators are subject to a fine of up to $75.

The ordinance does not apply to religious establishments, though use there is strongly recommended.

Other exceptions include in personal vehicles, alone in an enclosed space or with members of their household, during outdoor physical activity as long as proper social distancing is maintained, while eating, drinking or smoking, when a licensed health provider has determined that a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition, when wearing a face covering would prevent receipt of personal services, for residents under the age of 2.

In addition, any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, underlying health condition(s), or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is not required to wear a face covering or mask.

Savannah

The Savannah order, which went into effect on July 1, says that anyone entering a commercial establishment was required to wear a mask or face covering while inside. An exception was made for religious establishments, though mask use there is highly encouraged.

Anyone not complying with the order would be subject to a civil infraction and subject to a $500 fine.

According to Savannah NBC station WSAV, exceptions to the ordinance include:

In personal vehicles

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces or only with other household members

During outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of 6 feet from other people with whom they do not cohabitate at all times;

While drinking, eating, or smoking

When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition

When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services;

When a person is 10 years of age or younger.

