ATLANTA — School districts across metro Atlanta are figuring out the best ways to support families and feed children who depend on school lunches now that classrooms have closed their doors due to COVID-19.

As many families walk up to drop-off points where school districts are delivering meals, others find transportation to be a challenge.

“While a lot of the school districts are still providing school lunches at pickups while school is not in session right now, a lot of the families don’t have access to that," Alessandra Ferrara Miller, founder of non-profit 'All For Lunch,' said.

Ferrara Miller is all too familiar with some of the struggles of students who rely on lunchtime at school as their only meal. The Gwinnett mom has already paid off lunch debt in dozens of elementary schools across metro Atlanta through her non-profit.

Now, she has found a new way to ensure children aren’t going hungry by partnering with local food pantries and co-ops.

"They are having so many new families that they are servicing," she said. "Where before they had the consistent ones each month, now, with a lot of people facing unemployment and jobs being shut down, they are having to service a whole new collection of families."

They are able to deliver them directly to the doorsteps of families in Gwinnett, Forsyth, and Fulton.

Ferrara Miller said she’s already gearing up to continue to help them once cafeteria doors are open again.

