Local Photographer takes 'Porch-raits' during quarantine

Photographer Alana Wickham figured she would be out of work during the quarantine ... until she heard of an idea to take pictures of people on their front porch.

ATLANTA — What will you remember from the time you were quarantined with your family?

A local photographer wants people to make good memories together while they're safe at home ... and she's going around her neighborhood with a camera to document it.

Alana Wickham didn't start the trend but told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross she's loving it.

"It's been so much fun, it's been the best time I've ever had taking pictures, and I love taking pictures," she said.

Wickham figured she would be out of work until the quarantine ended ... but then she heard of this idea.

"Who is going to go out and pay for a photographer right now? We are expensive, we are," she said.

So instead of charging for her pictures, she's taking them for free of families together on their front porch during the quarantine - the only cost? She asks them to pay it forward.

"Support a local business, donate to a local charity, I don't care which one," she said.

She's photographed dozens of families in her neighborhood and says she's been blown away by the response.

"I put it out to my neighborhood, I've been in this neighborhood for 17 years, and I don't think I knew a quarter of the people. I met new people," she said.

She says people are excited to come outside and see other people - even if it's at a distance.

"I barely get in people's yards, I am typically at the end of the driveway. I usually take one camera lens, this takes 3 minutes at the longest," she said.

She says families have gotten creative with the shoots - and want to reflect the times.

"The Dad was in a button-down shirt in a tie with Christmas PJ's on the bottom," she said.

Or the kid who turned the hose on his Dad... that picture is her favorite.

She says all the pictures show her there is so much to be grateful for.

"We're going to look back on these pictures and think we are really lucky because we are at home. We are with our families and we are safe and we are healthy," she said.

