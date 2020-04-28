ATLANTA — Gov. Kemp touted the work of the Georgia National Guard and their help in testing statewide during his news conference late Monday afternoon.

Last week, Kemp tapped the National Guard and Augusta University Health to hlep with more COVID-19 testing sites in the state. Since then, about six new sites have launched.

"What we're trying to do is make this as accessible as possible," said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden.

With the state of Georgia making its way toward reopening, more COVID-19 testing sites are popping up, like the one in the Blue Lot at Georgia State University.

"This location is obviously a very good location; a highly populated area," Carden said. "So, it increases access and get people to do what we want them to do, which, is if they have symptoms or feel like they may be at risk, they can come here and get a test."

The GSU location is one of about six new sites statewide that opened within the past week -- combined with the dozens that are already running.

Nurse Jennifer Seymour with Augusta University Medical Center says the process has been made simple and free.

"It's maybe 15 minutes through here," she said.

Patients can do a virtual screening on the Augusta University app and make an appointment, call the hotline, or just stop by one of the sites.

The process is so simple, anyone can do it.

"I think to reopen the state, it's necessary," she said. "We've got to get the information to the governor, so he can make the educated decisions."

That's why Carden says the state is working hard to let everyone know where these sites are.

"Testing is key for us to be able to understand the virus," Carden said. "To do everything we can to make Georgia safer."

Nurse Seymour says you can also walk through and do a test as well. You don't need a car.

