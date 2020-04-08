At least 5 Marietta City Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

News of the positive tests come on the first day back to school virtually.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City School District confirms that at least five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the district's first day back to school with virtual learning.

In a statement to 11Alive, the district said they are "aware" of five staff members who tested positive for the virus. Another staffer's cases is presumed positive. The district did not add where the staffers worked, and what their roles are with the district.

The statement added, "Our health and safety protocols regarding positive or presumptive positive cases follow guidance provided to us by the Department of Public Health."

The Marietta School district approved Superintendent Grant Rivera's recommendation to begin the school year for all students in a full virtual model, as several districts have moved to do amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the metro Atlanta area.