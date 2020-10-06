Former Disney exec takes helm of Georgia’s tourism agency

He takes over as the state looks to recover from significant financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA — Mark Jaronski, a former marketing executive of The Walt Disney Company, is taking over as head of Georgia’s tourism office, just as the vacation industry endeavors to recover from significant financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Jaronski’s hiring June 9 to lead Explore Georgia, the agency responsible for attracting tourists from across the globe to the state’s attractions and destinations. In 2018, a record-setting 111.7 million international and domestic visitors spent $36.9 billion in the state and supported 478,000 jobs, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

When the Covid-19 outbreak struck in early March forcing the cancellation of major conventions and sporting events, the tourism agency suffered record job and financial losses. Recent data from the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the city of Atlanta collected $85.4 million in hotel tax in 2019; current projections are for the city to collect $40.2 million this year.

