MARTA to begin giving out free masks at stations

The program will start Monday.

ATLANTA — MARTA says it will begin giving out free masks at stations in the effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The transit agency plans to give away as many as two million masks at rail stations and bus bays.

MARTA said it would begin distributing the free masks to riders on Monday. They will be available from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on weekdays, and availability could be expanded to weeknights and weekends "based on ridership demand."

"Customers needing a mask should look for a uniformed MARTA station agent or Transit Ambassador wearing a red 'Team MARTA' shirt. To ensure everyone’s safety, each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser," MARTA said in a release.

The agency said it already requires employees, contractors and visitors to wear masks on MARTA property or in MARTA vehicles as part of prevention efforts. They also say they have a thorough disinfecting system in place for all buses, trains and facilities.

"We are now asking our customers to join us in helping to stop the spread of this virus by wearing a mask while on MARTA. We appreciate those riders who are wearing masks and understand you may not have access to masks or there may be a day you forget yours," MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in the release. "We want you to know we’ve got you covered and to please take and wear a mask before boarding a bus or train.”