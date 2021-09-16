MARTA to begin mandatory COVID testing for unvaccinated employees

Vaccinated employees must submit their vaccination card.

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will be requiring weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated employees starting on Oct. 4.

In addition, employees who are vaccinated are being told to submit or upload a copy of their vaccination card to MARTA's human resources department, in order to avoid testing.

According to a release, almost half of MARTA employees are already fully vaccinated, according to information from county health departments, health benefits providers, and vaccination appointments.

The transit agency also revealed that most vaccinated employees work at the headquarters and railyards, according to a survey they conducted. That survey also reportedly showed that the lowest number of vaccines are at bus garages.

“COVID has hit our frontline employees hard. We’ve had close to 860 people sickened by the virus and have lost three members of the MARTA family to this insidious virus,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said. “COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary to bring this pandemic under control. We’ve been masking and cleaning and social distancing for 18 months now and it’s time to get our entire workforce vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their families, co-workers, and customers.”