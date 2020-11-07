MARTA says they will adopt formal mask policy for entire transit system

The transit agency plans to incorporate mask-wearing into its 'Ride With Respect' policy.

ATLANTA — With the increased number of cities around metro Atlanta adopting mask ordinances and guidelines, MARTA said they anticipate establishing a formalized mask policy on Monday.

Decatur became the latest city in metro Atlanta to adopt a city-wide mask mandate on Saturday.

According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, the transit agency plans to incorporate mask-wearing enforcement into its current "Ride With Respect" policy.

"MARTA announced earlier this week that 2 million masks will be distributed throughout the bus and rail system," Fisher said in an email statement on Saturday morning. "Customers will have every opportunity to comply, but violators could be suspended from riding MARTA."

Fisher said that MARTA is working with the transit workers union to have masks available on every bus for drivers to distribute as needed.

She said the agency will continue to inform riders of mandatory ordinances in cities within the MARTA service area by way of announcements, on the MARTA website, through their social media outlets and through MARTA's My Commute alerts.

