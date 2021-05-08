Attorney says schools can't mandate masks, parents threaten lawsuit against GCPS

Last Tuesday, Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it would require masks for K-12 students based on the latest CDC guidance.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Holly Terei is pulling two of four children out of school this year to be homeschooled.

Last school year she says she watched her elementary school aged girls struggle academically and emotionally. She said her older daughter failed fourth grade.

"It became evident that she was struggling with anxiety throughout the school year. And I believe that the mask issue contributed to that," said Terei.

Now Terei and a handful of other parents are demanding the district give families a choice.

"Parents are just advocating for their children and their children's needs. And it should be only looked at from that angle and no other angle," she said.

Two of her other kids have special needs which will keep them in school and her younger daughter has a cleft lip which has made wearing a mask difficult.

An attorney representing Terei and the other parents filed a notice with the district to drop the mandate.

He argues the schools do not have the right to legally require masks.

"The very first thing that we want to have happen is that they recognize that they're, they're operating without legal authority, that they are potentially practicing medicine without a license, and have not done any of the risk analysis that should have been done in order to ensure the safety of the kids," said attorney Robert Maydayag.

Last Tuesday, Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it would require masks for K-12 students based on the latest CDC guidance.

Terei hopes the district will reverse its decision, allowing her family and others to have a choice. If it does, she plans to re-enroll her daughters.

The notice filed by Maydayag gave the district 30 days to respond before taking the next step of filing a lawsuit.