STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest will deliver 5,000 to Emory Hillandale Friday morning.

Mayor Jason Lary tells 11Alive the masks are coming from a Chicago-based company, who would like to remain private. The mayor stated, the two have enjoyed a long-standing relationship for many years, allow him to secure the masks "at a substantial under market value and at a very nominal investment."

Lary chose the day Governor Kemp is allowing many businesses to reopen. The mayor hopes the donations shows healthcare workers, their communities have their backs.

Lary didn’t say he agreed or disagreed with Kemp’s decision. Rather, he called Kemp a friend, and said as the Mayor of Stonecrest, he’s advising the city of 54,000 to adhere to social distancing and only go out when needed.

City of Stonecrest

“He has to handle to state under his conditions and I have to manage Stonecrest under mine," Lary said over the phone.

Stonecrest is more than 95% African-American. Data shows black Americans are dying of COVID-19 at a dis-proportionally higher rate. Which is why Lary said a lot of the business owners in Stonecrest, are keeping the doors closed for now.

“Everyone’s afraid. What’s right for one area may not be right for the other," the mayor explained. "We need to proceed with caution. People are still conscious of what they think is right for this area."

Lary is quoted in a new release "dead people can’t work," and added in his phone conversation with 11Alive, "protecting yourself is protecting others."

Besides Friday's donation of masks, Lary wants to continue donating supplies in the coming weeks.

A press conference will be held at Stonecrest City Hall at 11:30 A.M. prior to the supplies being delivered.

