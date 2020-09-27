Mayor Bottoms 'hopeful' city will soon move to Phase 3 of reopening

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday, the city is not yet ready to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
About two weeks ago, Bottoms said during a press briefing that she was targeting Sept. 24 for bringing the city into Phase 3.
"We knew that we would begin looking very closely this week at moving to Phase 3 but we aren't there yet," she said. "If people continue to wear their masks and do all that they should do, wash their hands and do all the things that people know they should do to stop the spread of COVID-19, then we should be there soon."
In Phase 3, the city would begin to accept applications for special even "with appropriate safety precautions."
Phase 3 would also allow for flexibility for individuals to take trips outside.