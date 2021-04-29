Mercedes-Benz Stadium site hits new vaccination record of 12,700 doses in a day

On Wednesday, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hit its vaccination record.

ATLANTA — Vaccinations hit record numbers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday.

According to organizers, the site vaccinated 12,726 Georgians Wednesday, surpassing their previous record by nearly 2,000.

The site has extended operation for an additional four weeks and organizers expect to administer 35,000 additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine each week for residents.

And of course, walk-up availability will continue throughout the operation period. Officials said the highest number of walk-up vaccinations has been 3,010 so far.

Currently, more than 3,000,000 doses have already gone into the arms of Georgians, according to the state's public health department. They said about 1,000,000 people are fully vaccinated.