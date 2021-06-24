Atlanta group focused on vaccinating the city's most vulnerable

Mercy Care's mission is providing healthcare to the underserved, including those experiencing homelessness.

ATLANTA — As health care experts continue to brainstorm new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, one medical team is busy in Atlanta making sure vaccine access extends to the city's most vulnerable.

But amid the pandemic and vaccine rollout, there's a new urgency to that effort, and according to Dr. Flavia Mercado, new challenges.

"Transportation, getting people somewhere. There's lots of myths out there," Dr. Mercado said. "Individuals that have a lot of mistrust."

While Mercy Care saw initial success when they first offered the shots at local shelters, Mercado said the numbers have since dwindled, prompting the team to pivot to an alternative approach.

"We're trying to go where people are," Mercado said.

But the team's efforts doesn't always guarantee success.

"The numbers are smaller," she said. "The work is harder."

The work is ongoing at Mercy Care's clinic sites, such as the one at City of Refuge.

"I think it's great that there's been a way provided that those that are not in financial stability, where they have the option to be able to get this," Paula Hutchinson, a client of City of Refuge, shared with 11Alive. "Because a lot of them, there's a possibility they would get sick."

Hutchinson said the choice to get the vaccine was not a difficult one, as she has a young granddaughter she wants to be able to safely visit. Yet, she said she often hears misinformation from those still reluctant, an ongoing obstacle for Mercy Care.

In addition, the organization has had to expand vaccination efforts while also dealing with limited staffing and resources. Nurses, in particular, have been difficult to hire, according to Mercado.

Yet, the team remains undeterred in their mission. Mercy Care estimates that of more than 4,000 people they've helped vaccinate, around 16% of those are those experiencing homelessness.