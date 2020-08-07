Metro Atlanta cities that now require a mask

This is the list of local governments issuing mask mandates around Atlanta.

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases in Georgia soar to record highs and Gov. Brian Kemp resists calls to order a statewide mask requirement, some local governments are going ahead with their own.

After the city of Savannah became the first in the state to issue a mask mandate, some around Atlanta have begun to slowly follow suit.

Atlanta has not issued its own yet, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday morning that she would soon be signing such an order.

Technically, by law the orders should be superseded by Gov. Kemp's order, which does not require masks, and it's not clear how enforceable these orders will be.

Below, we'll keep track of the municipalities around the metro area as they order masks to be worn in public:

Atlanta : The city has not issued an order yet, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on July 8 that she would be signing one that same day. It's not clear what specifics it will contain.

Athens-Clarke County : The county commission unanimously passed a mandate on July 7 that for now will run until Aug. 4. The mandate requires all persons "entering a commercial establishment" to "wear a facial covering or mask while inside such establishment." It does not apply to places of worship.

Doraville : The city said it will issue an ordinance at its next meeting, Monday July 13, requiring masks that will "cover all public places, including grocery stores, restaurants, and city facilities." It does not apply to places of worship.

East Point: Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham signed an order on Monday mandating that "masks or facial coverings shall be required in public places within the City." It applies to "all persons entering a commercial establishment," with the exception of religious establishments.