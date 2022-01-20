Watch Live | Leaders from major metro Atlanta hospital systems provide update on state of COVID

This is the first time the leaders are speaking out since the hospital systems last released a joint statement on COVID in December.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospital leaders are updating the public on the state of COVID in area communities.

According to a joint statement from several leading healthcare systems, the briefing is to provide "an urgent and unified call to action to address the ongoing pandemic."

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System are holding a virtual joint press conference Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

You can watch the event live on 11Alive.com and on the 11AliveYouTube channel.

Back in December, these systems issued a joint statement addressing the surge in case numbers across the region due to the Delta variant. At the time, all health systems said they were experiencing a rise in COVID symptoms and diagnoses among adults and children, and up to a 200% increase in hospitalizations.

This webinar will be the first time the hospital leaders are coming together since the start of the new year, and dominance of the Omicron variant in the U.S.