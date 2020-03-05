Metro Atlanta Simon Malls prepare to reopen their doors on Monday

The shopping centers initially had planned to reopen on Friday, but company officials decided to wait and open the properties on Monday.

ATLANTA — On Monday, several of the region's major shopping centers will reopen for business, but when shoppers return, the experience will be a bit different from the one they had when they were last there.

Simon Malls, the nation's largest shopping center operator will reopen five metro Atlanta properties on Monday -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Town Center at Cobb and Sugarloaf Mills.

The shopping centers initially had planned to reopen on Friday, but company officials decided to wait and open the properties on Monday.

When the shopping centers reopen, the hours will be a bit different from their traditional hours -- their Monday through Saturday hours will be from 11 am to 7 pm. On Sundays, the properties will be open from noon to 6 pm.

Only some of the malls' entrances will be open. Certain areas of the facilities -- including kids' play areas -- will remain closed.

All employees will be required to wear masks.

In addition, masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for all customers.

Social distancing will still be encouraged throughout the shopping centers.

All retailers are not required to reopen as the shopping centers open their doors on Monday, so some of your favorite storefronts may remain shuttered as you visit the malls.

