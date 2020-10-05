Kennesaw Mountain and Chattahoochee River National Park areas begin increasing public access

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park & Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will start to reopen to visitors Monday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Both metro Atlanta national park areas are increasing recreational access to the public beginning Monday, May 11.

At Kennesaw Mountain, access to all park trails, the overflow parking lot on Old US 41, visitor's center lot, Burnt Hickory lot, Gilbert Road parking area, as well as parking lots on Cheatham Hill Drive and Cheatham Hill Road, will reopen.

Entry fees will be waived for the present time at the Kennesaw Mountain facility.

However, other parking areas -- including the Mountain Top lot and Horse Trailer lot remain closed. Restroom facilities remain closed. The Visitor's Center and Museum also remain closed.

Visitors are asked to follow all federal, state and local public health guidance, including social distancing, wearing of face masks or some kind of facial covering and limiting group sizes.

At the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the National Park Service will reopen access to all park trails and river access and the following park areas: Abbotts Bridge, Medlock Bridge, Jones Bridge, two parking lots at Island Ford, Johnson Ferry North, Powers Island, Interstate North, Akers Mill, and Paces Mill.

As with Kennesaw Mountain, entry fees at Chattahoochee River are waived for the present time.

Other facilities, including parking areas not listed here, comfort stations, picnic areas including shelters and the Hewlett Lodge Visitors Center, remain closed at this time.

“We welcome visitors back to the park to use the trails and river for recreation,” said Acting Superintendent Ann Honious. “Where parking areas remain closed or are full we ask visitors to please park safely and legally, following all regulations, to assist in creating a safe visitor experience for all.”

As is the case at Kennesaw Mountain, visitors are reminded to practice safe social distancing, the wearing of face masks or facial coverings and limiting group sizes.

