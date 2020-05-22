VP Mike Pence has lunch with Gov. Kemp at Atlanta cafe

Tables at the restaurant largely appeared to be distanced, though Pence, Kemp and many of the patrons were not wearing masks.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence stopped at a busy Atlanta cafe on Friday afternoon for lunch with Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp.

The vice president greeted diners as he arrived at the Star Cafe, on Marietta Blvd. in northwest Atlanta.

Tables at the restaurant largely appeared to be distanced, though Pence, Kemp and many of the patrons were not wearing masks.

The vice president arrived in town just after 11 a.m. aboard Air Force Two at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

After lunch with Kemp, Pence is set to participate in a round-table discussion with restaurant executives at the Waffle House headquarters near Norcross. The restaurant industry has been especially hard-hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11Alive will stream the vice president's roundtable here and on our YouTube channel.

Georgia started relaxing strict guidelines for businesses and Georgians on May 1, after allowing the statewide shelter-in-place order, issued back at the beginning of April to expire April 30.

While the statewide order was allowed to expire, Kemp signed two more on that day extending the state's first-ever public health emergency and a shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile until July 12.

Since, public health officials have been keeping a a sharp eye on the trends of the virus' spread and encouraging Georgians to continue to use masks and social distancing to keep flattening the curve of the virus.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.