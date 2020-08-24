Milton High football players, cheerleaders to quarantine for 2 weeks after 5 test positive for COVID-19

The district consulted with the department of health and felt the need to quarantine the students.

MILTON, Ga. — Officials with Fulton County Schools said five people tested positive for COVID-19 at Milton High School, forcing the varsity football players and cheerleaders into quarantine.

"Positive trends showing a decline in community spread can be undone with a lack of precaution in social settings and put the return to school and sports at risk," the district said in a statement.

They said they are taking every necessary precaution to provide a safe environment on campus, but need everyone's help. They consulted with the department of health and felt the need to quarantine the students.

"We need the cooperation of student athletes and the community to make sure they are doing the right things to limit exposure off campus," they said.

Milton's varsity football team will resume practice on Sept. 3 and the varsity cheerleading squad will resume practice on Sept. 2.

They said all athletic facilities will be cleaned in preparation of their return.

"We are hopeful for the safe continuation of the fall season as we had previously delayed competition for two weeks for that purpose," the district said.

Just last week, 110 athletes on the Newnan High School football team went into quarantine after exposure to a positive case.

As of Aug. 11, the Georgia High School Association said 850 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

