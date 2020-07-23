Atlanta trash and yard waste piling up? Blame COVID-19 for missed pickups

Since March, 146 city employees have been impacted by COVID-19 and two have died.

ATLANTA — City officials confirmed Thursday that missed trash, yard waste and recycling pickups across Atlanta are due to COVID-19 issues.

City of Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Josh Williams said that "roughly" 19 public works employees have been "impacted relative to COVID." He said that seven have recovered and 12 are still out on quarantine.

One sanitation site had to be closed twice due to positive tests and the nature of how that site runs.

"We're working diligently to make sure we have the appropriate support staff - and part of that may be bringing in additional resources to catch up on the back log of pickups," WIlliams said.

He said they are working to get the trash picked up as quickly as possible.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Thursday that since March, 146 city employees have been impacted by COVID-19 and two have died.