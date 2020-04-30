Mock funeral procession protests Georgia reopening

The protest was held in Atlanta on Thursday.

ATLANTA — A mock funeral procession was held in Atlanta on Thursday to protest the reopening of Georgia.

The protest was a rolling one, staged by a line of cars that appeared to include a small handful of hearses.

It was organized by the group Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives and began at the Carl Williams Funeral Home in Castleberry Hill this afternoon.

The group asked everyone who came to maintain social distancing and wear masks. The purpose of the protest was to "illustrate the deadly consequences of Governor Kemp's 'reopening of Georgia' that rescinds his shelter in place order."

The procession went to the Georgia Capitol Building and then on to circle Grady and Crawford Long Hospitals.

Cars were "decorated with signs that highlight that science, research and data inform that death is the foreseeable result of Governor Kemp's misguided plans to fully reopen the state of Georgia," according to messages organizers sent.

"We are also encouraging cities and counties to issue executive orders, ordinances or resolutions directing their citizens to engage in protective behaviors to safeguard their health and well-being, as recommended by the CDC and federal guidelines," the messages said.

