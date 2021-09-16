Family shares difficulties of trying to find monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Starr Kidda lives in Washington D.C., and she's been trying to help her dad in Atlanta get through COVID-19.

ATLANTA — There are effective COVID-19 treatments, but not enough supply to meet the need. The state of Georgia is trying to get more monoclonal antibodies, a proven treatment to help keep people out of the hospital.

Starr Kidda lives in Washington D.C., and has been trying to help her dad in Atlanta get through COVID-19. The family said their doctor didn't even know the treatment was an option for people suffering from the virus.

She said her dad, who is vaccinated, has had a rough case of COVID.

"He wasn't able to get out of bed this past Monday," she said. "Yesterday he drove around to a couple treatment centers but couldn't get in the door because they required a doctor to sign off."

The monoclonal antibody treatment is a synthetic infusion of COVID-19 antibodies that helps people fight the virus.

Kidda said her father's physician hasn't been much help and refused to sign off on the treatment. The signature step is required in the state.

"Georgians are required to have a prescription or referral from a physician for this treatment," said Dr. Chris Rustin of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

He said they've been frustrated that they can't get enough of it to treat everyone who wants it.

"The federal government has put all states on an allocation plan and we are only receiving about 70% of what we have requested. So, that means that there's less for everyone across the country due to the surge," Rustin explained.

He also worries people are depending on this treatment instead of vaccines to fight the virus.

"We still really recommend people get vaccinated and not rely on this treatment to save their life," Rustin said.

The Department of Health and Human Services set up a website to help people find infusion centers.