Research shows COVID-19 death rate among Blacks in U.S. still twice as high as Whites

An ongoing study of COVID deaths released its latest data showing African Americans remain the hardest during the pandemic.

ATLANTA — As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths increase nationwide, African Americans continue to experience the worst death rate, including in Georgia.

Researchers conducting ongoing study of COVID deaths released new numbers showing deaths among Blacks in the U S. remain a pandemic within the pandemic, with the rate currently twice as high as it is among whites.

“Well it makes me angry, makes me sad,” said Sukari Johnson of Atlanta.

Johnson is a business owner, the mother of two, and a wife who has recovered from COVID. Johnson caught it in late August from a friend who was positive and didn’t know it right away.

“It’s something that you can’t explain, I felt like I got hit by a truck.”

And in April, Johnson’s uncle was infected, and died.

The anxiety across the country was underscored in Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

“One in 1,000 African Americans has been killed because of the coronavirus,” said former Vice President Joe Biden.

That death rate was revealed two weeks ago in the on-going study of the pandemic by APM Research Lab.

The study showed that one of every 1,000 Black Americans has died from COVID, so far. And the death rate among Blacks in Georgia is almost identical. The COVID death rate among whites in Georgia is almost half of that, 0.58 per 1,000.

From the very beginning of the pandemic, doctors like Patrice Harris in Atlanta knew why.

“Pre-COVID-19, we had health inequities in our communities,” she said in April when the COVID disparities began to emerge, because of lack of access to healthcare in minority communities, for generations.

So for Johnson, the solution includes taking personal precautions against infection, but it also includes making changes in public policies to lessen racial disparities in all aspects of life.

“It also encourages me to tell everyone to get out there and vote, we have to have our voices heard," she said.

It’s her way of combatting the root causes of this pandemic within the pandemic.