More daycare centers reopening next week, but with new rules

The state has new guidelines in place to promote social distancing, even for daycare centers.

ATLANTA — Georgia's daycare centers are moving back toward normal on Monday.

Jeresha White owns two metro Atlanta daycare centers that have been closed for the past 45 days.

She said she plans to reopen on Monday with curbside drop off and temperature checks.

"We've done everything that we can imagine to be prepared to reopen on Monday," she said. ""We've implemented activities that cause for the children to have to be farther apart than they normally would."

They're also keeping empty seats between kids for art and reading projects, and creating individual play stations outside with personal sandboxes.

Some of the state's guidelines for daycare centers include no more than 20 people in a classroom, a ban on community meals, temperature checks for children and staff, and no parents allowed inside of the buildings.

