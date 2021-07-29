More than 100 students in quarantine during first week of classes at Atlanta charter school

Two staff members and a student tested positive for COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Drew Charter School confirmed to 11Alive Thursday evening that more than 100 students are in quarantine after two staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the academic school's calendar, students went back to school on Tuesday.

Wednesday evening -- just one day after students went back to class -- school officials said they learned that the two staff members and student tested positive.

The quarantined students are primarily in 2nd, 6th and 7th grades, officials said.

"We have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure we follow the proper recommendations to quarantine the students identified as close contacts and clean and disinfect areas of the school building," Head of School Peter McKnight said in a letter to parents on the school's website.

McKnight said the school has finished notifying parents and guardians of any students who came in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting this week, the school said it will report any COVID-19 case numbers on the schools' website at the end of each week. The school said if any future cases should arise, the school will directly contact the parents and guardians of the students.

Drew Charter School said students should remember to wear masks inside the buildings, practice social distancing in classrooms and wash their hands regularly.

The school also said it has in-house COVID-19 testing available for students. Weekly testing at the school will start on Monday, Aug. 2.