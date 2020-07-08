More than 3 million PPE, supplies delivered to Georgia schools

ATLANTA — On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) gave an update on the delivery of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical supplies as students head back to the classroom.

"As Georgia's students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators, and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year," said Kemp. "With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well underway, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19."