Morehouse to require COVID-19 testing, masks when classes resume

ATLANTA — Things are going to look very different on college campuses when classes resume in the fall.

Morehouse College in Atlanta announced plans for its upcoming semester that will include online and traditional classes.

Campus officials said there will be mandatory COVID-19 testing, single rooms for students living on campus and mandatory mask requirements for all students, staff and visitors.

"Morehouse will work in collaboration with the Morehouse School of Medicine to track COVID-19 test results and monitor the symptoms of students, faculty, and staff in the Morehouse Community, as well as to provide contact tracing as needed," the school said in a news release.

The academic calendar has also been modified, they said, to help make sure students return home before flu season. The Fall 2020 Semester will end before Thanksgiving and there will be no fall break. Final exams will be held between Nov. 16-20.

“We will follow the strict guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the state health department so that we can safely transition to low density residential living and learning on campus,” said Morehouse President David A. Thomas.

The school announced last week that the fall athletics schedules for football and cross country have been canceled.

The also said the annual Morehouse-Spelman College homecoming, which typically attracts crowds of more than 30,000 people, has been canceled.

“It’s been nearly four months since we have seen our students. We are looking forward to having the men of Morehouse return to campus under the new normal and hearing their intellectual conversations in the classroom," Thomas said.