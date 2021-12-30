Morehouse delays in-person instruction as COVID cases surge in Atlanta

The HBCU made the announcement on social media Thursday.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta college is making a major change to the start of the spring semester as COVID cases in the city continue to surge.

Morehouse College is delaying in-person instruction for students until Monday, Jan. 31, the college announced on social media Thursday.

The notification comes on the heels of Georgia reporting a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday.

"Morehouse College will be open for remote instruction only from now through Friday, January 28, 2022 due to the increased transmission of the COVID-19 omicron variant across the nation and in the Atlanta area," a tweet from Morehouse College stated.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States.