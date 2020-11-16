Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman to delay spring semester, will offer limited in-person instruction

The presidents of the three institutions said they will begin spring classes on Feb. 1, 2021.

ATLANTA — Students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College will have a long winter break, according to an announcement made Monday.

They also said they would be offering a limited number of in-person classes for some students, but said it would be a decision made by the individual schools.

"Reflecting awareness and anticipation of a fall spike in national COVID-19 cases, the plans include an adjusted academic calendar and a limited return to in-person instruction and campus residency for specific groups of students," the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) said in a statement. "These plans are subject to change based on public health information which is monitored on an ongoing basis."

The schools were fully virtual in the fall semester due to the pandemic and said that they recognize everyone wants to return to campus.

"By reducing the number of students on their campuses, CAU, Morehouse, and Spelman are best able to implement rigorous health and safety protocols designed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the statement read.

Clark Atlanta University did not specify the exact number of students that would be returning to campus but said it would be limited to first-time freshmen, new transfers, seniors graduating in May 2021, and designated athletes.

Spellman College announced that they would have about 30 percent of their "normal operating capacity," as well as around 350 students in the residence halls.

Morehouse College will allow up to 1,200 students to live and learn on its campus, they said.