Morris Brown College reinstates COVID mask mandate

ATLANTA — Get your hands on some masks if you are a part of the faculty, staff or a student at Morris Brown College.
The university has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate, according to a post on the school's Instagram account.
Morris Brown explained that the decision follows recent reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.
However, the protocols will only be in place for the next 14 days, per the post.
In addition the school stated:
- Folks should maintain physical distancing
- Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed, so no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks
- Students must all adhere to school policies and CDC guidelines for isolation
- Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected
- Students and employees must undergo temperature checks when arriving on campus
- Be sure to regularly wash hands
The school recommends that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days. Students should inform instructors for virtual class arrangements should they test positive as well.