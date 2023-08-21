Morris Brown College reinstates COVID mask mandate

Protocols will only be in place for the next 14 days, per the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Get your hands on some masks if you are a part of the faculty, staff or a student at Morris Brown College.

The university has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate, according to a post on the school's Instagram account.

Morris Brown explained that the decision follows recent reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.

However, the protocols will only be in place for the next 14 days, per the post.

In addition the school stated:

Folks should maintain physical distancing

Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed, so no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks

Students must all adhere to school policies and CDC guidelines for isolation

Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected

Students and employees must undergo temperature checks when arriving on campus

Be sure to regularly wash hands