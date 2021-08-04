Most COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia to be lifted Thursday

Governor Brian Kemp declared, “Georgia is open for business” as his executive order removing most statewide restrictions takes effect Thursday, April 8.

ATLANTA — Most of the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place across Georgia will no longer be in effect on Thursday.

Governor Brian Kemp, tweeted Wednesday that “Georgia is open for business” after a year of small businesses struggled to stay afloat, and bring customers in, while keeping the virus out.

Many welcomed the governor’s order. However, not not everyone is rushing to change what they’ve been doing, just because the state says they can.

At first during the pandemic, Atmosphere French Restaurant in Midtown Atlanta struggled to survive.

Now, with limited seating spaced far apart outside and inside, plus with a robust take-out service, Owner Julian Sery said Wednesday that business is recovering just fine the way it is.

“We probably will keep the restrictions in place for a little longer,” Sery said, “until we feel everybody can be safe. We want our customers to feel safe when they come here. So we’ll see how the vaccine goes and how people, the customers, react to the changes, and we’ll make a decision from there.”

Georgia is open for business. pic.twitter.com/2TELR233st — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 7, 2021

The restrictions lifted, statewide, as of Thursday include:

No more distancing requirements for businesses

No more restrictions on the size of gatherings

No more shelter-in-place required

No more enforcement of the remaining restrictions

Service employees must still wear masks, for example.

Many restaurants, bars, and other businesses are ready to increase their capacity; their customers say they are comfortable being closer to each other.

However, Many others, though, are not ready.

“I think it’s still a little too soon,” Sharalyn Daniel said at her table at Atmosphere, several feet away from other tables. "Because everyone is just starting to get vaccinated.”