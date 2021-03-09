'Really heartening' | Offer of free Music Midtown tickets for vaccinations brings high demand

The line formed an hour before the vaccination clinic even opened at Piedmont Park.

ATLANTA — In just two weeks, Music Midtown is set to return to Atlanta. Last month, festival organizers announced concertgoers must be fully vaccinated to attend or have a negative test within 72 hours of the festival.

On Sunday, they held a vaccination clinic to encourage concertgoers to get the shot in exchange for a free ticket.

Officials say the line started forming over an hour before the two clinics opened at Piedmont Park.

Jodie Guest with Emory said it's exciting to see so many people interested in getting vaccinated.

“We usually spend a lot of time talking to people hoping to get them interested in being vaccinating, so to have a line already waiting for us is fantastic," she said.

The clinics were put on by Music Midtown in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Emory, and Core. People who came out and got the shot were able to choose from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Some people in line told 11 Alive they were already planning on getting vaccinated, but this was just the push that they needed

“You might as well do it. It’s good for the community, yourself, and you get a little something out of it as well," said one concert-hopeful.

Organizers said they had 2,500 shots and tickets available to give out and will continue to give vaccinations until they run out. The clinics come amid a surge in COVID cases and stabilization of vaccination rates.

Officials say they're hopeful more events like this will change that.