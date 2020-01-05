The hotels and vacation rentals are open, but ONLY for those whose reservations were already on the books.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is under a stay at home order until May 8th, but South Carolina, and specifically Myrtle Beach, is open for business as of May 1.



So, can you go on vacation on the beach? What if you made reservations a long time ago for this weekend? Should you go? Will it be safe? Before you pack your bags, consider these things……

NC Stay-At-Home order

The North Carolina stay-at-home order says travel is permitted for: health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, to care for others, places of worship, for child custody or volunteering.



The North Carolina Governor's office says the best way to stop the spread is to stay home.

HOW OPEN MYRTLE BEACH REALLY IS…OR ISN’T

The Executive Order from the City of Myrtle Beach states: Hotels, condos, rental properties, including Air B&B and VRBO, can honor the RESERVATIONS ALREADY ON THE BOOKS. No new reservations or accommodations can be made for a stay May 1st through the 15th. But you can make reservations for a stay starting May 16th.