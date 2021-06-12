The need for more Latino nurses grows evident with the COVID-19 pandemic

An analysis by the Department of Health and Human Services found that out of 3.3 million registered nurses, only 5.7% were Latinos and 73.5% were white.

ATLANTA — The lack of Latino nurses has been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected communities of color.

One local nurse is taking matters into her own hands by trying to educate younger populations and get them into healthcare.

Dr. Imelda Reyes remembers a story her mother used to tell her growing up.

"When my mom first came to this country, she had to turn to my dad as an interpreter," she told 11Alive. "My dad didn't understand what was going on so it was hard for him to interpret for her."

That's why she realizes the importance of breaking down language and culture barriers, especially as a nurse practitioner.

Dr. Reyes makes part of Georgia's chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, where she said there are about 40 members. Nationally, according to their website, the number is 2,000.

"I don't really see a lot of us. Here in Georgia, I don't think there's a great number of us. There aren't a lot of people like me that look like me," she said.

From clinic to clinic, Dr. Reyes will always find Spanish-speaking patients but when it comes to nurses, it's a different story.

"We're trying to work on diversity in our profession," she said. "When I'm out there working for patients who speak Spanish, for them to be able to see me, their faces light up and it's really nice for them to know that they will talk to someone in their own language."

Dr. Reyes went into teaching to try and spread the word on needing more diversity within healthcare communities.

"In so many situations I'm the only one. Like here, I teach and I'm the only Latino faculty," she said.

Dr. Reyes is the director of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program for Emory's School of Nursing.

"I was always trying to go out in the community and educate people on what nurses do," she said. "When you're able to look into your patient's eyes and really get that feeling of understanding... they've shared with me how valuable it is for them to feel comfortable and not have an intermediary that translates things for them."

COVID-19 disproportionately hit Latinos throughout the country, many of whom work frontline jobs, are skeptical of the healthcare system, or have high uninsured rates.

For some whose native language is Spanish, communication was a challenge.

"By the time they were seeking help, it was like they were really sick ... I think that really hurt our community quite a bit," she said.

She said that with about 1 in 5 people in the country being Hispanic, it's important to have nurses who understand both the language and the culture.