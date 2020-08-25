Neighborhood helps local businesses during pandemic with sign project

The signs sell for $25. Then 100 percent of that money is pooled together to buy $100 gift certificates from local businesses.

ATLANTA — Local businesses across the metro Atlanta area have been hurting from the financial woes of the pandemic, but one neighborhood is doing something special to keep businesses open.

"This is devastating businesses and its devastating businesses in all our neighborhoods," said Eric O'brien.

When O'brien saw stores and restaurants in his neighborhood suffering he said he wanted to do something to help and decided to launch the "Good Morning-side' sign project.

"We did 25 signs and they sold out in a day so we did 50 signs," he described. "That's when I knew there could be some momentum."

Here is how the Good Morning-side project works:

The signs sell for $25

Then 100 percent of that money is pooled together to buy $100 gift certificates from local businesses.

The project supports multiple types of stores such as a frame store, jewelers, chiropractors, learning centers, and Morningside restaurants.

One owner, Blais Nowak, said the project has helped keep them going.

"If we don't have the support and all the other stores don't have the support a lot of people are out of business," said Nowak.

O'brien said they also give gift certificates to the Morningside PTA so they can auction them off. That money goes to the local public school.

O'brien calls it a win-win, and a way for the community to work together for the common good.

He also said the project in Morningside was so successful that he was contacted by other neighborhoods to help launch more.

So far, it has taken off in Virginia Highlands and their sign says Vahi-yall! Those signs benefit their businesses and Springdale Park, their local public school"