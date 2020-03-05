New COVID-19 cases, fatalities fall over 24-hour period; too soon to say it's a trend

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but data is not yet available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend. Scroll down for more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of late Sunday morning, there were a total of 1,177 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia -- an increase of 2 from the Saturday evening update and only up 6 from noon on Saturday. By comparison, at midday last Monday, the state Department of Public Health had reported a total of 942 deaths across Georgia.

There are 28,602 confirmed cases reported statewide as of late Sunday morning. This is an increase of 469 over the preceding 24 hours. In comparison, between Friday at noon and Saturday at noon, the increase was significantly more than that -- 1110. For the 24-hour period between last Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, the increase was 185, which was significantly lower than the days preceding it, and those numbers increased over the next few days. A midday report on Sunday, April 12 also showed a much lower number of increase that the days preceding and following it. The numbers reported on Sunday, April 5 and Sunday, April 19, were more in line with the days surrounding them.

For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 19 was 737.3 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for 7-day period preceding April 19, an average of 737 new cases were reported each day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Significant decrease in the number of new cases, fatalities

There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health. As noted in the key facts above, not enough data is available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend.

The largest number of cases remains in the state's most populous county -- Fulton County, with 2,928, which is actually the same count as noted Saturday night. Increased numbers were noted in some other counties, yet, those increases are also lower than previously reported.

The number of fatalities is still highest in Dougherty County at 124, and closely followed by Fulton County with 122 -- again, the same as previously reported.

There are 5,393 persons hospitalized across the state -- again, only a slight increase over Saturday night's number, which reflected 5,388. The number of those who are in intensive care remained the same at 1,249.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2973 122

DeKalb 2180 52

Gwinnett 1970 58

Cobb 1762 96

Hall 1695 22

Dougherty 1534 124

Clayton 786 33

Henry 517 13

Cherokee 488 13

Richmond 416 16

Sumter 388 28

Carroll 384 14

Habersham 343 8

Douglas 340 11

Forsyth 332 10

Lee 328 20

Bartow 324 31

Muscogee 323 7

Bibb 321 11

Mitchell 319 31

Houston 237 14

Chatham 233 9

Baldwin 231 8

Upson 228 19

Spalding 220 10

Coweta 219 4

Early 214 20

Newton 207 7

Rockdale 196 6

Paulding 195 8

Thomas 192 19

Colquitt 188 10

Terrell 185 19

Fayette 182 10

Crisp 169 3

Columbia 163 4

Randolph 163 19

Worth 162 11

Barrow 159 4

Lowndes 158 4

Clarke 156 13

Troup 154 4

Butts 151 16

Coffee 145 7

Floyd 145 11

Dooly 132 9

Walton 132 4

Ware 130 11

Tift 127 5

Whitfield 119 4

Gordon 113 12

Jackson 108 2

Calhoun 107 4

Decatur 90 1

Wilcox 90 9

Stephens 87 1

Burke 86 3

Macon 81 3

White 78 0

Gilmer 73 0

Appling 72 5

Turner 69 9

Dawson 66 1

Oconee 65 0

Grady 64 4

Laurens 64 1

Lumpkin 63 2

Harris 61 2

Walker 60 0

Brooks 59 6

Glynn 59 1

Hancock 59 2

Johnson 59 2

Polk 59 0

Peach 57 2

Greene 55 3

Bryan 54 3

Meriwether 54 0

Pierce 52 3

Catoosa 51 0

Oglethorpe 50 3

McDuffie 45 4

Washington 44 2

Bulloch 42 2

Marion 42 1

Putnam 41 5

Lamar 40 1

Pike 40 2

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Camden 35 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Miller 33 0

Murray 33 1

Pulaski 32 1

Toombs 32 3

Banks 31 0

Elbert 31 0

Fannin 31 1

Union 31 1

Seminole 30 2

Dodge 29 1

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Ben Hill 28 0

Morgan 28 0

Telfair 28 0

Bacon 27 1

Cook 27 1

Pickens 27 2

Talbot 26 1

Clay 25 3

Madison 25 1

Stewart 25 0

Wilkes 25 0

Jasper 24 0

Monroe 24 3

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Emanuel 21 0

Franklin 21 1

Bleckley 20 0

Jeff Davis 20 1

Towns 20 1

Crawford 18 0

Taylor 18 2

Berrien 17 0

Chattooga 16 2

Dade 16 1

Irwin 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Jefferson 15 1

Screven 15 1

Rabun 13 0

Warren 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Charlton 12 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Heard 12 1

Lincoln 12 0

Atkinson 11 1

Hart 11 0

Webster 10 2

Clinch 9 0

Lanier 9 1

Tattnall 9 0

Quitman 8 1

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Wheeler 5 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 1 0

Unknown 681 0

Non-Georgia Resident 1082 14







Griffin-Spalding Schools names tentative traditional graduation dates for late June

The Griffin-Spalding Schools announced Saturday that they plan a traditional set of graduation ceremonies during the last week of June.

The decision came after a survey of parents and students indicating 89 percent of respondents saying they did not want a virtual ceremony.

“Therefore, to honor survey results, the Griffin-Spalding County School System will honor the Class of 2020 in May and is planning to hold baccalaureate and graduation activities during the last week in June,” Superintendent James D. Smith said in a letter to parents.

A.Z. Kelsey High School and Spalding High School will hold ceremonies on Thursday, June 25 at Griffin Auditorium and Memorial Stadium, respectively. Griffin High School's ceremonies will take place on Friday, June 26 at Memorial Stadium.

School officials will meet on June 10 to review the current CDC and state public health guidelines to make a final determination regarding the decision to proceed with the late June dates. If those dates are unsatisfactory, alternate dates in late July will be proposed.

Saturday evening update: 28,330 confirmed, 1,175 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have jumped by just shy of 200 since the noon update, the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers showed at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deaths also rose slightly from 1,171 to 1,175 in the same time period.

Of Georgia's total cases, 5,388 have resulted in hospitalization with 1,249 of those being treated in the intensive care unit.

Fulton County continues to lead in confirmed cases with 2,928 and is just two deaths below Dougherty County which has the most people reportedly deceased from COVID-19, 124.

Much smaller counties in southwest Georgia, while less dense than many in metro Atlanta, have much higher cases per 100,000 with Randolph, Terrell, and Early counties all showing more than 2,100 per 100,000. Randolph leads this measurement with 2,413.38 cases per 100,000. Each of these counties is reporting roughly 20 deaths each.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

Fulton 2928 122

DeKalb 2148 52

Gwinnett 1934 58

Cobb 1749 96

Hall 1694 22

Dougherty 1534 124

Non-Georgia Resident 1062 14

Clayton 777 33

Unknown 652 0

Henry 512 13

Cherokee 482 13

Richmond 415 16

Sumter 385 28

Carroll 383 14

Habersham 344 8

Douglas 335 11

Forsyth 331 10

Lee 327 20

Bartow 324 31

Muscogee 320 7

Bibb 319 11

Mitchell 319 31

Houston 237 14

Chatham 230 9

Baldwin 229 8

Upson 225 18

Spalding 215 10

Early 214 20

Coweta 213 4

Newton 205 7

Paulding 194 8

Rockdale 194 6

Thomas 191 19

Colquitt 188 10

Terrell 185 19

Fayette 181 10

Crisp 167 3

Columbia 163 4

Randolph 163 19

Worth 162 11

Lowndes 158 4

Clarke 156 13

Barrow 155 4

Troup 154 4

Butts 151 16

Floyd 145 11

Coffee 144 7

Walton 132 4

Dooly 131 9

Ware 129 11

Tift 126 5

Whitfield 118 4

Gordon 113 12

Jackson 108 2

Calhoun 103 4

Decatur 90 1

Wilcox 90 9

Stephens 87 1

Burke 86 3

Macon 81 3

White 78 0

Gilmer 73 0

Appling 72 6

Turner 69 8

Dawson 66 1

Oconee 65 0

Grady 64 4

Laurens 64 1

Lumpkin 63 2

Harris 61 2

Walker 60 0

Brooks 59 6

Glynn 59 1

Johnson 59 2

Polk 59 0

Hancock 57 2

Greene 56 2

Peach 56 2

Bryan 54 3

Meriwether 54 0

Pierce 53 3

Catoosa 51 0

Oglethorpe 50 3

McDuffie 45 4

Washington 44 2

Bulloch 42 2

Marion 42 1

Putnam 42 5

Lamar 40 1

Pike 40 2

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Camden 34 1

Miller 33 0

Murray 33 1

Toombs 32 3

Banks 31 0

Fannin 31 1

Pulaski 31 1

Union 31 1

Seminole 30 2

Dodge 29 1

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Ben Hill 28 0

Telfair 28 0

Elbert 27 0

Morgan 27 0

Pickens 27 2

Bacon 26 1

Talbot 26 1

Clay 25 3

Cook 25 1

Stewart 25 0

Wilkes 25 0

Madison 24 1

Monroe 24 3

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Jasper 23 0

Emanuel 21 0

Bleckley 20 0

Franklin 20 1

Jeff Davis 20 1

Towns 20 1

Crawford 18 0

Taylor 18 2

Berrien 17 0

Chattooga 16 2

Dade 16 1

Irwin 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Jefferson 15 1

Screven 15 1

Rabun 13 0

Warren 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Atkinson 11 1

Charlton 11 0

Hart 11 0

Heard 11 1

Webster 10 2

Clinch 9 0

Lanier 9 1

Tattnall 9 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Wheeler 5 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Things to know this morning