x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases, fatalities fall over 24-hour period; too soon to say it's a trend

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but data is not yet available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend. Scroll down for more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • As of late Sunday morning, there were a total of 1,177 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia -- an increase of 2 from the Saturday evening update and only up 6 from noon on Saturday. By comparison, at midday last Monday, the state Department of Public Health had reported a total of 942 deaths across Georgia.
  • There are 28,602 confirmed cases reported statewide as of late Sunday morning. This is an increase of 469 over the preceding 24 hours. In comparison, between Friday at noon and Saturday at noon, the increase was significantly more than that -- 1110. For the 24-hour period between last Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, the increase was 185, which was significantly lower than the days preceding it, and those numbers increased over the next few days. A midday report on Sunday, April 12 also showed a much lower number of increase that the days preceding and following it. The numbers reported on Sunday, April 5 and Sunday, April 19, were more in line with the days surrounding them.
  •  For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 19 was 737.3 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for 7-day period preceding April 19, an average of 737 new cases were reported each day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Significant decrease in the number of new cases, fatalities

There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health. As noted in the key facts above, not enough data is available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend.

The largest number of cases remains in the state's most populous county -- Fulton County, with 2,928, which is actually the same count as noted Saturday night. Increased numbers were noted in some other counties, yet, those increases are also lower than previously reported.

The number of fatalities is still highest in Dougherty County at 124, and closely followed by Fulton County with 122 -- again, the same as previously reported. 

There are 5,393 persons hospitalized across the state -- again, only a slight increase over Saturday night's number, which reflected 5,388. The number of those who are in intensive care remained the same at 1,249.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2973    122
DeKalb    2180    52
Gwinnett    1970    58
Cobb    1762    96
Hall    1695    22
Dougherty    1534    124
Clayton    786    33
Henry    517    13
Cherokee    488    13
Richmond    416    16
Sumter    388    28
Carroll    384    14
Habersham    343    8
Douglas    340    11
Forsyth    332    10
Lee    328    20
Bartow    324    31
Muscogee    323    7
Bibb    321    11
Mitchell    319    31
Houston    237    14
Chatham    233    9
Baldwin    231    8
Upson    228    19
Spalding    220    10
Coweta    219    4
Early    214    20
Newton    207    7
Rockdale    196    6
Paulding    195    8
Thomas    192    19
Colquitt    188    10
Terrell    185    19
Fayette    182    10
Crisp    169    3
Columbia    163    4
Randolph    163    19
Worth    162    11
Barrow    159    4
Lowndes    158    4
Clarke    156    13
Troup    154    4
Butts    151    16
Coffee    145    7
Floyd    145    11
Dooly    132    9
Walton    132    4
Ware    130    11
Tift    127    5
Whitfield    119    4
Gordon    113    12
Jackson    108    2
Calhoun    107    4
Decatur    90    1
Wilcox    90    9
Stephens    87    1
Burke    86    3
Macon    81    3
White    78    0
Gilmer    73    0
Appling    72    5
Turner    69    9
Dawson    66    1
Oconee    65    0
Grady    64    4
Laurens    64    1
Lumpkin    63    2
Harris    61    2
Walker    60    0
Brooks    59    6
Glynn    59    1
Hancock    59    2
Johnson    59    2
Polk    59    0
Peach    57    2
Greene    55    3
Bryan    54    3
Meriwether    54    0
Pierce    52    3
Catoosa    51    0
Oglethorpe    50    3
McDuffie    45    4
Washington    44    2
Bulloch    42    2
Marion    42    1
Putnam    41    5
Lamar    40    1
Pike    40    2
Liberty    37    0
Effingham    36    1
Camden    35    1
Wilkinson    35    2
Miller    33    0
Murray    33    1
Pulaski    32    1
Toombs    32    3
Banks    31    0
Elbert    31    0
Fannin    31    1
Union    31    1
Seminole    30    2
Dodge    29    1
Haralson    29    1
Jones    29    0
Ben Hill    28    0
Morgan    28    0
Telfair    28    0
Bacon    27    1
Cook    27    1
Pickens    27    2
Talbot    26    1
Clay    25    3
Madison    25    1
Stewart    25    0
Wilkes    25    0
Jasper    24    0
Monroe    24    3
Baker    23    2
Brantley    23    2
Emanuel    21    0
Franklin    21    1
Bleckley    20    0
Jeff Davis    20    1
Towns    20    1
Crawford    18    0
Taylor    18    2
Berrien    17    0
Chattooga    16    2
Dade    16    1
Irwin    16    1
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Jefferson    15    1
Screven    15    1
Rabun    13    0
Warren    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Charlton    12    0
Chattahoochee    12    0
Heard    12    1
Lincoln    12    0
Atkinson    11    1
Hart    11    0
Webster    10    2
Clinch    9    0
Lanier    9    1
Tattnall    9    0
Quitman    8    1
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
McIntosh    6    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    5    0
Long    5    0
Wheeler    5    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    1    0
Unknown    681    0
Non-Georgia Resident    1082    14


Griffin-Spalding Schools names tentative traditional graduation dates for late June

The Griffin-Spalding Schools announced Saturday that they plan a traditional set of graduation ceremonies during the last week of June.

The decision came after a survey of parents and students indicating 89 percent of respondents saying they did not want a virtual ceremony.

“Therefore, to honor survey results, the Griffin-Spalding County School System will honor the Class of 2020 in May and is planning to hold baccalaureate and graduation activities during the last week in June,” Superintendent James D. Smith said in a letter to parents.

A.Z. Kelsey High School and Spalding High School will hold ceremonies on Thursday, June 25 at Griffin Auditorium and Memorial Stadium, respectively. Griffin High School's ceremonies will take place on Friday, June 26 at Memorial Stadium.

School officials will meet on June 10 to review the current CDC and state public health guidelines to make a final determination regarding the decision to proceed with the late June dates. If those dates are unsatisfactory, alternate dates in late July will be proposed.

Saturday evening update: 28,330 confirmed, 1,175 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have jumped by just shy of 200 since the noon update, the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers showed at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deaths also rose slightly from 1,171 to 1,175 in the same time period.

Of Georgia's total cases, 5,388 have resulted in hospitalization with 1,249 of those being treated in the intensive care unit. 

Fulton County continues to lead in confirmed cases with 2,928 and is just two deaths below Dougherty County which has the most people reportedly deceased from COVID-19, 124.

Much smaller counties in southwest Georgia, while less dense than many in metro Atlanta, have much higher cases per 100,000 with Randolph, Terrell, and Early counties all showing more than 2,100 per 100,000. Randolph leads this measurement with 2,413.38 cases per 100,000. Each of these counties is reporting roughly 20 deaths each.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

Fulton    2928    122

DeKalb    2148    52

Gwinnett    1934    58

Cobb    1749    96

Hall    1694    22

Dougherty    1534    124

Non-Georgia Resident    1062    14

Clayton    777    33

Unknown    652    0

Henry    512    13

Cherokee    482    13

Richmond    415    16

Sumter    385    28

Carroll    383    14

Habersham    344    8

Douglas    335    11

Forsyth    331    10

Lee    327    20

Bartow    324    31

Muscogee    320    7

Bibb    319    11

Mitchell    319    31

Houston    237    14

Chatham    230    9

Baldwin    229    8

Upson    225    18

Spalding    215    10

Early    214    20

Coweta    213    4

Newton    205    7

Paulding    194    8

Rockdale    194    6

Thomas    191    19

Colquitt    188    10

Terrell    185    19

Fayette    181    10

Crisp    167    3

Columbia    163    4

Randolph    163    19

Worth    162    11

Lowndes    158    4

Clarke    156    13

Barrow    155    4

Troup    154    4

Butts    151    16

Floyd    145    11

Coffee    144    7

Walton    132    4

Dooly    131    9

Ware    129    11

Tift    126    5

Whitfield    118    4

Gordon    113    12

Jackson    108    2

Calhoun    103    4

Decatur    90    1

Wilcox    90    9

Stephens    87    1

Burke    86    3

Macon    81    3

White    78    0

Gilmer    73    0

Appling    72    6

Turner    69    8

Dawson    66    1

Oconee    65    0

Grady    64    4

Laurens    64    1

Lumpkin    63    2

Harris    61    2

Walker    60    0

Brooks    59    6

Glynn    59    1

Johnson    59    2

Polk    59    0

Hancock    57    2

Greene    56    2

Peach    56    2

Bryan    54    3

Meriwether    54    0

Pierce    53    3

Catoosa    51    0

Oglethorpe    50    3

McDuffie    45    4

Washington    44    2

Bulloch    42    2

Marion    42    1

Putnam    42    5

Lamar    40    1

Pike    40    2

Liberty    37    0

Effingham    36    1

Wilkinson    35    2

Camden    34    1

Miller    33    0

Murray    33    1

Toombs    32    3

Banks    31    0

Fannin    31    1

Pulaski    31    1

Union    31    1

Seminole    30    2

Dodge    29    1

Haralson    29    1

Jones    29    0

Ben Hill    28    0

Telfair    28    0

Elbert    27    0

Morgan    27    0

Pickens    27    2

Bacon    26    1

Talbot    26    1

Clay    25    3

Cook    25    1

Stewart    25    0

Wilkes    25    0

Madison    24    1

Monroe    24    3

Baker    23    2

Brantley    23    2

Jasper    23    0

Emanuel    21    0

Bleckley    20    0

Franklin    20    1

Jeff Davis    20    1

Towns    20    1

Crawford    18    0

Taylor    18    2

Berrien    17    0

Chattooga    16    2

Dade    16    1

Irwin    16    1

Jenkins    16    1

Schley    16    1

Jefferson    15    1

Screven    15    1

Rabun    13    0

Warren    13    0

Wayne    13    0

Chattahoochee    12    0

Lincoln    12    0

Atkinson    11    1

Charlton    11    0

Hart    11    0

Heard    11    1

Webster    10    2

Clinch    9    0

Lanier    9    1

Tattnall    9    0

Twiggs    8    0

Candler    7    0

McIntosh    6    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    5    0

Long    5    0

Quitman    5    1

Wheeler    5    0

Treutlen    3    0

Montgomery    2    0

Taliaferro    0    0

Things to know this morning 

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES | 

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover honors coronavirus first reponders

Lawsuit challenges Alabama voting rules during coronavirus pandemic

Report: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

Cuomo on protesters: You have no right 'to jeopardize my health'

Spring sun and fighter jet flyovers to honor health workers bring people outside

AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day