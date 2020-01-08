Organizers had intended to defy a cease-and-desist order from the State Department of Health by holding a camping event without music.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Troopers are blocking the entrance to the Hogarosa Campground in Springville.

The move came after the state pulled the plug on the three-day Jamboree in the Woods music festival.

According to Buffalo Business First, organizers intended to defy a cease-and-desist order from the state Department of Health, and a temporary restraining order from the State Supreme Court, by holding a camping event without music.

Public health officials argue that an event with several hundred people is a big risk for transmission of the coronavirus, even with masks and proper social distancing.