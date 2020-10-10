Newnan announces cancelation of annual Christmas parade due to pandemic

'The health and well-being of staff, volunteers, participants, and supporters is our top priority,' a city official said.

NEWNAN, Ga. — City of Newnan officials have announced that they are canceling their 2020 Christmas Parade due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With approximately thousands of community members attending the parade each year, the health and well-being of staff, volunteers, participants, and supporters is our top priority,” said Newnan's assistant city manager, Hasco Craver in a statement.

This is not the first event canceled by the pandemic in Newnan. The annual 4th of July Fireworks show, presented by the Newnan Rotary Club, had also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many factors were considered when making this decision, most notably the decreased number of potential participants and adherence to social distancing protocols, which have made it difficult for parade participants to gather and decorate their floats or practice routines," Craver said.

City officials said they are considering scheduling an event that will allow the community to enjoy the Christmas season in "an appropriate and responsible way."

"We thank the members of the community in advance for their patience and understanding," the statement from the city said.