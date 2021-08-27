Newnan Police ask for prayers for officer who has been battling COVID for three weeks

The department said in a Facebook post that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has been battling COVID 'with all of his might.'

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is asking for the community's prayers as an officer fights COVID-19. The department says Officer Frankie Gutierrez has battled COVID for three weeks "with all of his might."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the department said Gutierrez is a "fighter, but sometimes a fighter needs help."

"If you know Frankie he is a great person, a class act and an outstanding officer. He always wears a smile and is willing to help," the post said. "Now it’s our turn to help him. If you would like to send a card of encouragement , or leave a comment, it would be greatly appreciated. We know that Frankie and his family could use it."

The message was posted by Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship. The chief doesn't go into Gutierrez's current condition, but asks "you say a prayer and help us uplift one of your officers."

"This last year and a half has been a very trying time for all of us in The City of Homes, Georgia ,and America. We have been through a tornado, lost jobs, and we are still fighting COVID-19. I ask all of you to pray for all of those that have been affected by these terrible events. Pray for your family and friends, even strangers," Blankenship writes. " I also ask that you say a prayer and help us uplift one of your officers, Officer Frankie Gutierrez... Sometimes the ladies and gentlemen in blue need a little help."

Amid a COVID surge that has brought hospitalizations in Georgia back to their winter surge peaks and stretched the healthcare system thin, the state is urging those who have yet to be vaccinated to now get their shot, which has proven highly effective at preventing serious COVID cases.