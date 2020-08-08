Newton County Schools to begin year virtually, start pushed back

Newton County Schools will only offer virtual learning starting Sept. 8

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The school year in Newton County will begin as virtual-only following a deadlocked school board vote and a decision by the superintendent of schools.

The school year for students will now begin on the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 8, to allow teachers and staff members more time to prepare for all-virtual instruction.

Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey recommended that students begin the school year with all-virtual instruction based on the spread COVID-19 in the county.

“My number one priority always will be the safety and health and well-being of our students and staff, because in the absence of that, learning just can’t take place,” Fuhrey said.

She offered a secondary recommendation for the board to adjust the school calendar to allow teachers more time for professional learning and to sanitize classrooms and prepare for reopening schools when possible.

Board members Trey Bailey and Abigail Coggin argued in favor of allowing an in-person option. Both said internet connectivity is not available to all students in their districts, suggested that in-person learning is the optimal option and said that parents should be allowed to make a choice based on their individual circumstances.

Board members voted twice on two different instructional model and start date scenarios. The vote ended in a tie both times. Because the board was unable to make a decision, school board policy allows the superintendent to make decisions on the instructional model when the health and safety of students and staff are at risk. Superintendent Fuhrey decided to move forward with a virtual-only option and to continue studying the data until further notice.

The school board had decided in July to reopen schools offering three instructional models:

• Traditional in-person instruction five days per week at school for grades 3K through 12. This model would depend upon the level of community spread of COVID-19 as determined by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

• A school-based virtual model for grades 3K through 12. This model would use school-based instructors providing online instruction.

• A self-paced virtual academy for grades six through 12. This model will include teacher support to make certain that students stay on track.