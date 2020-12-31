North Charlotte Church hosting another mass gathering months after deadly COVID-19 outbreak

The United House of Prayer is set to host an event Jan. 3. The last event at the church was linked to 208 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As state health officials warn against large gatherings to ring in 2021, WCNC Charlotte has learned a local church is hosting a gathering that’s expected to bring out hundreds of attendees.

The United House of Prayer is hosting an event to honor the head bishop of the church.

Bishop CM Bailey, the leader of the entire House of Prayer franchise which is made up of close to 150 churches, is visiting the Beatties Ford Road location Saturday Jan. 2 and Sunday Jan. 3.

House of Prayer churches from all over the area are expected to bring in members in by the busloads.

“It’s going to be a large crowd It’s going to be at least 500 plus," said a member who spoke anonymously and exclusively to WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw Thursday.

Back in October, the church on Beatties Ford Road hosted a week-long convocation event that drew thousands of members of the church from all over the country.

According to the Mecklenburg County Health Department, at least 208 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were traced back to the event.

WCNC Charlotte obtained letters the bishop sent to members encouraging them to attend the mass gatherings despite peaking COVID cases across the country. WCNC Charlotte also obtained audio of Bishop Bailey telling a congregation he healed them from COVID-19.

Members say his stance has not change and fear another outbreak this weekend.

“A lot of people that I know in the House of Prayer, outside of the House of Prayer have died from this virus. This thing is serious, this thing is serious," said the anonymous member.

Sources with the Mecklenburg County Health Department tell WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw officials have been made aware of this weekend's event and reached out to church leadership but haven't received a response.

Meanwhile members say they're trying to alert health officials in South Carolina, Georgia, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania as the bishop has scheduled stops in those areas after his stop in Charlotte. Hundreds are expected at each visit.

"These are super spreader events," said the anonymous member. "They are taking this virus back into those communities.

A member said in the House of Prayer, they believe the bishop is the closest thing to God on Earth, believes he has healing powers and pays him thousands of dollars during his visits to each church.

“They have something call Daddy's Club which is $2,000 per member. The whole thing is about money. He just wants them there for money," said the member. "You have to realize they see him like God, wherever he is they'll come out."

Below are the dates and locations of the Bishop's next stops.

*December 30th & 31st God's White House 601 M. Street

*January 1st West Baltimore Motherhouse

*January 2nd & 3rd Charlotte Motherhouse

*January 6th Savannah, Ga. Motherhouse

*January 7th Augusta, Ga Motherhouse

*January 8th Columbia Motherhouse

*January 9th Greensboro, NC.

*January 10th and 11th Newport News Motherhouse

*January 14th New Haven, Connecticut

*January 15th New York Motherhouse Harlem, NY