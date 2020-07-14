Metro Atlanta megachurch suspends all in-person worship services for remainder of year

Andy Stanley told the members of his churches that "we cannot guarantee your safety."

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — They planned to relaunch Sunday services on August 9, however, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the leader of North Point Community Church said it's simply not possible.

In a nearly four minute video posted on social media, Andy Stanley said "we cannot guarantee your safety -- and that's a big part of this decsion."

He said he understands that some members will disagree with the decision, and said he gets that.

"For some of you, this makes perfect sense, and in fact you may even be relieved. For others of you, this seems like an unnecessary precaution -- perhaps a lack of faith on my part. You might even interpret this decision through a political filter," Stanley said.

Stanley said that if they were to have conducted services -- and a member became infected with the coronavirus, they'd be responsible for contact tracing, because that's the "responsible" thing to do.

"You can imagine how difficult -- next to impossible -- that would be."

He said that was just one of several unforeseen factors that other large churches are facing.

Stanley said he believes that the church will come back stronger after this is all over.

"I'm absolutely confident that the church -- and our local churches -- will not only survive this, but I think ultimately we're going to thrive as a result."

North Point Ministries has six churches with nearly 40,000 members in the metro Atlanta area including its main Alpharetta location, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Atlanta, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Buford and Sugar Hill, and Woodstock Church in Woodstock.