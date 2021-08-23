COVID-19 pandemic increases nursing shortage in Georgia, leads to veteran nurses leaving workforce

One registered nurse and veteran expert told 11Alive burnout amongst nurses is the worst he has seen in his 35-year career.

ATLANTA — A statewide and even a nationwide nursing shortage existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continued the situation has only become worse.

"The burnout, it is the worst I've seen it in over 35 years when it comes to nursing. We are just tired," said Richard Lamphier, a registered nurse and president of the Georgia Nurses Association.

The nursing shortage could lead to a delay during a doctor visit or an elective surgery could get pushed back, Lamphier said.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing previously found a nursing shortage existed for a few reasons. Some of those causes included a lack of nursing school students and teachers to meet industry demands, over half of registered nurses were over the age of 50 (meaning many were set to retire in the near future) or an aging U.S. population increased healthcare demands.

Now, COVID is adding to the problem.

"It is a very critical shortage. I think if you talk to most employers they would say this is one of their top the concerns," Pat Horton, the CEO of the nonprofit Georgia Center for Nursing Excellence. The organization tracks staffing trends in the nursing industry and works to address workforce challenges.

Horton said in January 2019, industry numbers showed there were more than 31,000 registered nursing positions to be filled around the state. The latest figure showed there were more than 37,000 openings.

Horton added the issue is impacting the entire state.

"We divided the state up into six regions and all six regions are challenged with the nursing shortage," Horton said. "Whether it is a clinic, a hospital, long term care facility, public health, school nursing they all are being impacted."

A challenge healthcare providers are facing is not only filling positions, but also filling them with experienced nurses as a wave of veterans are retiring or switching careers.

"It may not be fulltime, but can we retain the nurses to work one shift a week, or two shifts a week, to help with the new nurses coming into the field and really share the experience with them," Lamphier said.

Horton agreed keeping experienced nurses on the job needs to be a priority, along with finding the next generation of nurses. She said developing future nurses is also a challenge, because of issues on the academic level.

"We also have the challenge with our nursing faculty," Horton said. "Many of them are at a point of retirement and because nurses can make more in a clinical setting than they can as a nursing faculty member, it is much more difficult to retain faculty and to recruit faculty in order for us to expand our growth as far as bringing in more nursing students."

While individual hospitals the state and several organizations are working to address the nursing shortage in a piecemeal fashion, Lamphier said the best solution toward ending the shortage is first getting the pandemic under control.