Nursing shortage and COVID fatigue worry healthcare workers as cases surge

A nursing shortage was an issue even before the pandemic. But those on the front lines fear it's about to be an even bigger problem.

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise in Georgia, Kaitlyn Ross is taking a look at the very real risk of healthcare worker burnout.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the state was in the midst of a nursing shortage even before the pandemic hit, but with the added stress of COVID-19 and rising hospitalizations, healthcare workers worry it will get worse.

"I feel a sense of impending doom. I feel incredibly disheartened. I feel nervous," said emergency room doctor Mehrdod Ehteshami.

He treats COVID-19 patients every day and he said more and more, people he works with are worried about winter.

"It's not just a fear, it's, I know what's coming, I've seen what's coming, and no one is heeding advice," he said.

So far, 22,980 Georgia health workers have contracted COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. On average right now, 72 health care workers get the virus every day.

Dr. Ehteshami said people fighting COVID on the front lines are worried about adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), taking care of an increased number of patients, and staying healthy.

"That is happening. Some of it has to do with people just getting sick, some of it has to do with burnout, some of it is people leaving for higher-paying jobs in other places," he said.

Traveling nurses who came to help in Georgia have since left for other cities in need.

"I've felt that burnout, I've felt that nudge of, maybe it's time to step back," he said. "But I know, at the end of the day, I can't step back, I can't take a break."

As the COVID infections in Georgia continue to rise, Dr. Ehteshami said their work is more important than ever.

"There's only a handful of people who can do what an ER nurse can do, what an ER tech can do, what a respiratory therapist can do. And you can't just train someone overnight to do what we do," he said.