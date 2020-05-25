Observing Memorial Day across metro Atlanta in the age of COVID-19

Across the region, citizens paused to remember the fallen from all of our armed forces.

ATLANTA — Americans across metro Atlanta, much as Americans across the nation, are pausing on this Memorial Day, to remember the fallen from the armed forces throughout this country's history.

Wreaths are being placed at cemeteries and at monuments, solemn speeches and ceremonies are being commemorated in memory of those who fought in the name of freedom, dating back to the Revolutionary War which marked the nation's founding.

In parts of metro Atlanta, flag-bearing ceremonies have taken place with veterans and citizens alike, wishing to honor those no longer with us.

In the wake of this year's coronavirus pandemic, many of the observances took on a somewhat different look and feel than in past Memorial Days, but the sentiment remained the same.

In Loganville, a group of veterans, each stood resolute as part of the honor guard at that city's memorial service. Each was dressed in their veteran's regalia, which this year, included a face mask as a result of the presence of COVID-19 in today's society.

Also noted at the Loganville ceremony, social distancing, in the form of family groups standing apart from each other. Many of the family groups, themselves, were wearing face masks, while some were not.

