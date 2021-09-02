Orange County Sheriff's Deputy John Badeaux is hospitalized with COVID-19, unable to eat on his own. He is being fed with a tube and IV and starting kidney dialysis.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday night friends and family of an Orange County deputy are asking for prayers as he battles COVID-19 in a Southeast Texas hospital.

Many Southeast Texans are rallying for the recovery of Deputy John Badeaux who is a familiar face in Orange County and is facing the coronavirus as well as other health issues.

Badeaux has dedicated many years of his life to serving his community.

"Nothing has ever got[ten] in his way, and I'm hoping that this Covid doesn't either," Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matt Ortrego told 12News on Tuesday.

Ortego describes Badeaux as being very instrumental in helping foster his own career in law enforcement.

"He's a great guy. He's what I call an old school police officer. What you see is what you get; he loves everybody he meets and never meets a stranger,” Ortego said of Badeaux.

Over the last decade, Badeaux has taken the lead in the yearly Christmas toy drive sponsored by the sheriff’s office. It's a project that is near and dear to his heart. 12News spoke with Badeaux about it a few years ago.

"Us at the sheriff department, we love our community. We're there to serve and protect, and it lightens our heart, and we're happy to see the children and families," Badueaux told 12News in a previous story.

The deputy has been hospitalized with COVID-19 over for several weeks and recently was placed on dialysis.

As Badeaux’s condition fluctuates, Constable Ortego is encouraging everyone in the community to keep Badeaux in their prayers.

"Without the community, there is no police. Without the police, there is no community. It takes 50/50 both sides. One more time we're coming together and united and making that bond as citizens as law enforcement officers, it's a great feeling,” Ortego said.

A prayer vigil was held earlier this week for Badeaux.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device