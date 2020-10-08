Cobb County high school shut down due to at least one COVID-19 case, district says

School was set to begin Aug. 17 virtually, but teachers had been reporting to campuses.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Staff at Osborne High School in Cobb County will work remotely after at least one confirmed COVID-19 case was reported.

Cobb County School District tells 11Alive that the building will be closed while they deep clean and disinfect the campus.

Staff in the district had been reporting to schools as they prepare for the upcoming year with instruction set to begin virtually next Monday, Aug. 17.

This is the first known campus shut down in Cobb County.

In Paulding County, where classes began in-person last week, North Paulding High School is going virtual for two days (Aug. 10-11) after positive cases.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.