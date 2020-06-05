Are restaurants doing enough in Georgia? Photos show large crowds and employees without masks

The governor outlined 39 different guidelines in which restaurants must comply with to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — Many viewers have reached out to 11Alive to say that restaurants don’t seem to be complying with the governor’s guidelines.

“We are completely astonished by the fact that not one of the employees inside was wearing a mask," Marina Perez told us after she visiting a restaurant in Buckhead to pick up food.

Many others also said they feel like restaurants aren't following the state's 39 guidelines. Viewers sent us photos showing people sitting close to each other and patios where people are congregating.

The state's requirements include no more than ten patrons per 500 square feet of public space, all employees must wear face coverings at all times, there needs to be at least six feet of separation from seating to seating and no more than six people at a table.

The Department of Public Safety says it has responded to more than 1,600 locations including restaurants since April 3rd.

“It’s really hard when you know restaurants that are supposed to be essentially setting a precedent for other businesses and they are not even following the guidelines," Perez said, adding that she believes respecting the guidelines should start with management. "Having a strong manager, having a strong leader at the restaurant saying hey this is what we have to do and there’s no going around it, I think that’s really important.”

The governor's office tells us law enforcement has the authority to issue warnings to establishments who aren’t compliant. After repeated failures, the businesses can be shut down.

So, what can you do if you see someone breaking the rules? Make a complaint to the Department of Public Safety, your county's environmental health office, or local law enforcement.

