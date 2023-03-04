3 years ago: Pandemic stay-at-home order left Downtown Atlanta streets deserted

It's an eerie sight of the Downtown streets deserted on a Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — What a difference a few years makes.

Three years ago, on April 3, Gov. Brian Kemp issued the state's stay-at-home order, requiring all Georgians to remain in their homes to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, better known as COVID-19.

The result is a view that's strange to see in a city normally so plagued by traffic: the streets of Downtown Atlanta virtually empty.

The state's stay-at-home order took effect on a Friday night in 2020.

On that night, 11Alive photojournalist Tyson Paul, whose phone reminded him of the memory, was driving through the city near the landmark SkyView Ferris Wheel and Georgia State campus -- normally lively with activity on a Friday night -- and found them deserted.

And while no one needs reminding of the effects of the pandemic, it's still an eerie sight to see.

Watch a timelapse of the drive below:

Georgia's stay-at-home order expired at the end of April 2020.

After several years of lockdowns, masking rules and social distancing, it appears much of the country is finally emerging from the pandemic.

Much of the country (90.5%) has "low" level of community spread, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from March 30. That means, according to CDC standards, there are no more than 10 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate for new cases is below 5%.